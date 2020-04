Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean companies are devising ways to minimize disruptions to important annual events amid the coronavirus pandemic, including their hiring cycles.Ansan Urban Corporation held a 90-minute written exam for 139 job applicants on Saturday on an outdoor football field, while implementing strict safety measures.The applicants were seated at desks spaced at five meter intervals on the field and before entering the test site, each underwent a temperature check and was made to sanitize their hands and wear face masks.The corporation's president said the company believed it should not postpone the recruitment of new employees amid the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and the public sector should lead by example when it comes to employment.