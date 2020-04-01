Moon Mourns Death of Doctor Who Died of COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed his condolences over the death of a South Korean doctor who died after contracting the coronavirus while treating a patient.Writing on social media on Saturday, Moon said it's very unfortunate to see the first COVID-19 death of a medical worker, and expressed deep sorrow.The doctor developed pneumonia-like symptoms after treating a coronavirus patient at his clinic in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province in February. He was thereafter diagnosed and received treatment but passed away on Friday.President Moon also consoled the bereaved family, saying the grief of not being able to be at his side due to self-isolation must have been unspeakable.He also thanked medical workers for their dedication in the fight against the infectious disease, especially mentioning those based in the hardest-stricken areas of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.