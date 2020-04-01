Parties Woo Voters in First Weekend of Official Campaigning

Photo : YONHAP News

Across the country, rival parties are out campaigning for the April 15 general elections, taking full advantage of the first weekend of the official campaign period.Lee Nak-yon, co-chair of the ruling Democratic Party's election committee, canvassed in the critical Seoul district of Jongno, where he is running against chairperson of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), Hwang Kyo-ahn.Lee urged voters to support the government and ruling camp to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.Hwang also focused electioneering in Jongno while his party's election officials traveled to the southern city of Busan where they held a field meeting starting with a minute of silence for a doctor who died from the coronavirus.Visiting six regions in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, the UFP is focused on conveying the message that the Moon Jae-in administration's economic policies have failed.Sohn Hak-kyu, the election committee chief of the Minseang Party who visited Gwangju on Thursday, is off to Busan and Daegu this weekend where he is expected to call for "multiparty coalition politics."Meanwhile, election chief of the progressive Justice Party, Sim Sang-jeung, will campaign in Jeonju and Iksan in North Jeolla Province and her own electoral district of Goyang, Gyeonggi Province this weekend.