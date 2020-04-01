S. Korea to Introduce WIG Craft for Passenger Transport Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

As early as next year, South Korea is expected to introduce what's called a wing-in-ground craft or WIG vehicle for passenger transport between Pohang and Ulleung Island.According to the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry on Saturday, the company Aron Flying Ship LTD will service an eight-seat capacity M80 WIG craft beginning with the Pohang-Ulleung route from next year.The WIG, also called a ground-effect vehicle and dubbed a "flying vessel," is a next generation mode of transportation. It floats over water using the pressure created between the water’s surface and the vehicle's wings.It's been built for military purposes in countries such as China, Finland, Russia, the U.S. and Germany, but has never been commercialized.Aron Flying Ship based in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province successfully developed the M80 model by investing 50 billion won over 13 years.The craft was recently certified by the Korean Register of Shipping.