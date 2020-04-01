Rival Parties to Canvass Nationwide for General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties will continue campaigning for the April 15 general elections on Sunday, the first weekend of the 13-day official campaign period.The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) will canvass in the capital region and Jeolla Province, while the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) plans to support its candidates in Chungcheong Province.DPK lawmakers who are not running in the elections will support the party's candidates in Gyeonggi and North Jeolla Provinces.Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok will also woo voters' support for the party's candidates in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.Kim Chong-in, the head of the UFP election committee, will canvass in four regions on Sunday, including Daejeon, Sejong and North Chungcheong Province.UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn plans to continue his election campaign in the critical Seoul district of Jongno, where he is running against former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, the co-chair of the ruling party's election committee.