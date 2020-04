Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports of coronavirus test kits and hand sanitizers surged last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments of hand sanitizers came to 56-point-nine million dollars in March, jumping over 600 percent from a year earlier.The on-year growth rate soared from 12-point-five percent in January to 82 percent in February and 604 percent in March.Exports of local coronavirus test kits are also posting a two-fold increase every month this year, rising 18 percent in January, 50 percent the next month and 117 percent in March.The ministry, however, said that face masks were effectively not exported after the government restricted exports of the product on February 26.