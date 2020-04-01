Menu Content

Moon Plants Trees in Wildfire-hit Gangneung on Arbor Day

Write: 2020-04-05 13:40:38Update: 2020-04-06 08:26:12

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in marked Arbor Day by planted trees in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on Sunday.
 
Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook planted pine trees with about 40 local residents and public officials who fought a devastating forest fire in the region last year.
 
The blaze, which took place on April 4, 2019, scorched about two-thousand-800 hectares of forests in the province.
 
The president visited the region a day after the fire and made another visit during the same month to encourage residents hit hard by the fire.
 
The government plans to recover two-thousand-576 hectares of the affected forests by 2022. This year, it will recover up to 50 percent of the damaged forests in the hardest-hit Gangneung, which saw the destruction of over one thousand hectares of forests in the blaze.
