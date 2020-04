Photo : YONHAP News

The military prosecution on Sunday sought an arrest warrant for an Army soldier suspected of involvement in an online sexual exploitation case.According to military sources on Sunday, the prosecution asked the military court for a pretrial detention warrant for the Army private first class.The soldier allegedly distributed videos of women and minors performing gruesome sex acts under coercion in collaboration with the case's prime suspect, Cho Ju-bin.The soldier, whose identity is being withheld, is also suspected of advertising the chat rooms to gather more members.The military police detained the soldier on Friday and questioned over the allegations.