S. Korea's Exports of Farm Products Rise 5.8% in Q1

Write: 2020-04-05 14:03:45Update: 2020-04-05 14:06:06

South Korea's exports of agricultural products rose about six percent in the first quarter despite the outbreak of the COVID-19.
 
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Sunday, the country's exports of farm products came to one-point-74 billion dollars in the January-March period, up five-point-eight percent from a year earlier.
 
Exports of fresh farm products increased two-point-seven percent on-year to 329 million dollars in the first three months, while kimchi exports jumped about 19 percent.
 
Shipments of processed goods, including ramen, rose six-point-six percent on-year to one-point-42 billion dollars over the cited period on rising demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The ministry said it plans to support exporters with logistics costs in response to possible disruptions in air transport and encourage them to ship their products.
