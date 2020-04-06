Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea to Enhance Monitoring of People in Self-Quarantine

Write: 2020-04-06 08:19:13Update: 2020-04-06 18:43:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will strengthen monitoring and punishment for violations of self-quarantine rules. 

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Sunday that 137 people have been caught violating the rules, with an average of six-point-four people a day. Police are conducting an investigation into 63 of them. 

The headquarters plans to establish a system to monitor people under mandatory two-week self-isolation round the clock using the geographic information system. Unannounced visits and checkups will be extended to the entire nation.  

Under the revised laws, people who break self-quarantine can be jailed for up to one year and fined up to ten million won.
 
As of Saturday, about 37-thousand-248 people were in self-isolation across the nation, with some 30-thousand arriving from abroad.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >