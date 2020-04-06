S. Korea to Enhance Monitoring of People in Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will strengthen monitoring and punishment for violations of self-quarantine rules.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Sunday that 137 people have been caught violating the rules, with an average of six-point-four people a day. Police are conducting an investigation into 63 of them.The headquarters plans to establish a system to monitor people under mandatory two-week self-isolation round the clock using the geographic information system. Unannounced visits and checkups will be extended to the entire nation.Under the revised laws, people who break self-quarantine can be jailed for up to one year and fined up to ten million won.As of Saturday, about 37-thousand-248 people were in self-isolation across the nation, with some 30-thousand arriving from abroad.