Photo : YONHAP News

Over 200 South Koreans have returned home from India on a special flight amid rising concerns about the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.According to the South Korean Embassy in India, the Korean Air KE482 flight with about 220 South Koreans aboard took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 7:40 p.m. Sunday. The plane landed at Incheon International Airport on Monday morning.The passengers went through fever and health checks before boarding.Upon arrival in South Korea, most passengers will be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.Late last month, India put in place a nationwide complete lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.