Photo : YONHAP News

Amid tightened entry regulations to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, South Korea had zero Chinese travelers arriving in or departing from the country on Saturday.It marks the first time since August 1992, when the two countries formed diplomatic relations.According to immigration data from the Justice Ministry, not a single Chinese national arrived from China or departed for China from South Korea on Saturday.The daily number of Chinese travelers arriving in the country stood at around 15-thousand on average up until January, but it fell to 464 on March 29 before dropping to zero.The daily number of Chinese travelers departing for China from South Korea also reached around 18-thousand in January, but fell to zero in just three months.