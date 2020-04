Photo : YONHAP News

Physical checkups for potential conscripts have been suspended further as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus at military barracks.The military had planned to resume the checkups next Monday, which have been halted since February 24.The Military Manpower Administration(MMA), however, said on Monday that it has decided to extend the suspension for another week until April 17.The administration said it will decide on whether to resume the checkups from April 20 after comprehensively examining the virus outbreak.