US Braces for 'Pearl Harbor' Moment in COVID-19 Pandemic

Write: 2020-04-06 10:09:01Update: 2020-04-06 11:15:46

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. health official has warned that the upcoming week could be the "hardest and saddest week" of most Americans as experts predict a surge in deaths from COVID-19.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued the grim outlook on Sunday during an interview with Fox News, saying that it's going to be the U.S.' "Pearl Harbor moment and 9/11 moment."

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also warned on Sunday in an interview with CBS that unfortunately, it's going to be a bad week as the country will see the trajectory of coronavirus cases continue its climb. 

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 330-thousand COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of Monday morning, Korea Standard Time. The number of virus-related deaths reached 96-hundred.
