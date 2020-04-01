PM: S. Korea Could Suffer COVID-19 Crisis if Seoul Sees Mass Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has warned that South Korea could suffer the same crisis faced by many Western countries during the COVID-19 pandemic if Seoul and its surrounding areas see mass infections.Chung issued the warning on Monday when he chaired a COVID-19 response meeting at the Seoul Government Complex as he cited that the government will continue strict social distancing for the next two weeks.The prime minister said the government has no choice but to continue as mass infections will emerge if the nation lowers its guard and loosens up containment efforts.Chung said social distancing is not only a way to be considerate of others but also the most effective way to protect oneself.While urging each individual to pay extra attention to personal hygiene, including securing sufficient space from others, Chung also thanked the public for their cooperation in the government’s stern guidelines.