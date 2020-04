Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the government is allowing people to purchase face masks on behalf of elementary, middle and high school students as well as hospitalized patients.Proxy purchases had been only allowed for the disabled, pregnant women, children born after 2010 and elderly people born before 1940.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Monday that citizens will now be allowed to purchase masks on behalf of their children born after 2002, if they present resident registration documents showing their relations.The ministry made the decision in light of difficulties for students to visit pharmacists and buy masks themselves.Proxy purchases will also be allowed for patients hospitalized at nursing homes or regular hospitals.