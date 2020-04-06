No. of Daily Additions to COVID-19 in S. Korea Drops Below 50

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases has fallen below 50 for the first time in nearly 50 days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 47 people were diagnosed with the infectious disease in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m., lifting the total number of cases in the country to 10-thousand-284.It is the first time the daily spike dipped below 50 since February 18, when mass infections in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province began to be reported.Daegu accounted for 13 out of the 46 latest cases, while 11 were reported in Seoul. Gyeonggi Province added eight cases.A third of the newer cases, or 16, were those recently arriving from overseas. Seven were confirmed at airport quarantine booths, while the other nine were detected by local authorities.The virus-related death toll has grown to 186, including three deaths on Sunday. A total of six-thousand-598 patients have been released from quarantine so far after making full recoveries.