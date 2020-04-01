S. Korea's Election Watchdog Confirms 14,330 Polling Booths for April 15 Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election watchdog has confirmed 14-thousand-330 locations as polling booths for the April 15 general elections.The National Election Commission(NEC) said on Monday that more than 99 percent of the venues are either on the first floor or in a building with an elevator for greater accessibility.Some of the polling stations, however, were relocated due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.The NEC has sent out voting information and election bulletins containing candidates' pledges, assets, tax payments and criminal records to voters via mail. Voters can also check for the location of their polling centers on the NEC's official website or through major portals.​Absentee ballots were mailed to 100-thousand-529 pre-registered voters who won't be able to cast their votes on Election Day.