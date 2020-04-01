Ruling DP Pushes to Expand Gov't COVID-19 Aid to Include All Households

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to expand eligibility for the government's one-off coronavirus aid program to all households in the country.At a party meeting on Monday, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan said it would be important to show all South Korean people that the nation is protecting them, regardless of where they live or how much they earn.Lee vowed to put forth related measures shortly after next Wednesday's general elections.Last week, the Moon Jae-in administration announced it would provide emergency disaster relief assistance of one million won to every four-person household with a gross income at or below 70 percent of the total.On Sunday, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn proposed giving 500-thousand won in cash to each person through a presidential executive order.