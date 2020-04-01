S. Korea Deports Taiwanese Woman for Refusing to Follow Quarantine Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has deported a foreigner who refused to go undergo 14 days of quarantine at a state facility upon entry.According to the Justice Ministry on Monday, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s was repatriated Sunday night, after she refused to cover the cost for the mandatory isolation.The woman, who arrived last Thursday as a tourist, had agreed to pay around one-point-four million won for isolation during entry procedures. It marks the first time Seoul has deported a foreigner for not complying with its novel coronavirus quarantine rules.Since Seoul began requiring all overseas travelers to go under quarantine last week, eleven foreigners have refused, prompting immigration authorities to deny their entry.The ministry is also expected to decide whether to deport a number of foreigners who have violated their quarantine obligations.