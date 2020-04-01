Police Taking Meaningful Approach in Pursuing Operator of 'Nth Room'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s police chief said authorities are taking a “meaningful approach” in their investigation into the operator of one of the first Telegram chat rooms in the country to distribute sexually exploitative videos of women and underage girls.National Police Agency Commissioner General Min Gab-ryong said at news conference on Monday that they have several leads. However, he said he couldn't go into detail as officials are still searching for the person nicknamed GodGod, reportedly the operator of the "Nth room" chat group.The now infamous "Baksabang" chat room, operated by Cho Joo-bin who was arrested in late March, was created as an offshoot of Nth room. Both are on the Telegram messenger service.The police have so far rounded up 147 individuals and arrested 25 of them on sex crime charges involving social media platforms such as Telegram.The police commissioner said his agency is operating a special task force for digital sex crimes and doing its best to apprehend criminals and protect victims.