Moon Urges Timely Execution of Financial Aid Package

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged the swift execution of the 100 trillion won rescue package the government decided to inject to help ease the economic fallout from COVID-19.The relief package was put together during the past two meetings of the emergency economic council, and the president appears concerned about its timely implementation to prevent economic conditions from further worsening.On Monday, Moon canceled a meeting with his top aides and instead met with the nation's top bankers, including the heads of financial holding companies, state-run banks and policy financing firms. It was his first such gathering since taking office.The meeting reflects Moon's emphasis on cooperating with the finance sector to overcome the current crisis as companies continue to appeal for assistance in liquidity and complain about delays in receiving emergency loans.The president reiterated the importance of speed and timely aid. He said just as medical workers save patients, aggressive financing can rescue companies, small business owners and the self-employed.