Report Calls For Fiscal Spending Restructuring in Education, Economy, Housing

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report has shed light on the need for the South Korean government to restructure its fiscal spending in the areas of education, economy, housing and regional development.The report released Monday by Sogang University's Research and Business Development Foundation showed the ratio of the government's total spending to education spending in 2016 was 16-point-one percent.The ratio was one-point-three times greater compared to the average ratio of 12-point-three percent among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), ranking fourth among the 32 member nations.The ratio between the government's total spending and spending on the economy was 15-point-two percent, the highest among the surveyed countries, and higher than the OECD average of ten percent.The ratio for housing and regional development spending was two-point-four percent, also the highest.Researchers said reducing spending on education should be the focus of the government's restructuring, especially in line with the expected decline of school-aged children amid South Korea's low birth rate.