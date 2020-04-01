Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Financial Institutions Allowed Overtime to Deal with Demand for State Assistance

Write: 2020-04-06 18:22:06Update: 2020-04-06 19:14:23

Financial Institutions Allowed Overtime to Deal with Demand for State Assistance

Photo : YONHAP News

The Labor Ministry said on Monday that it will grant local financial institutions a temporary waiver from the 52-hour workweek system so they can help small businesses reeling from the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap gave an order to swiftly approve calls for “special labor extension” by financial watchdogs or other public entities tasked with assisting small and mid-sized enterprises and small business owners. 

Earlier, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service issued a joint statement with financial labor-related bodies and groups declaring the need for such an exemption to deal with a sharp rise in applications for state financial assistance due to COVID-19. 

The ministry said it already received a total of 622 work-hour extension applications between late January and last Friday and approved 586 of them.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >