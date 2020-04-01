Financial Institutions Allowed Overtime to Deal with Demand for State Assistance

Photo : YONHAP News

The Labor Ministry said on Monday that it will grant local financial institutions a temporary waiver from the 52-hour workweek system so they can help small businesses reeling from the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap gave an order to swiftly approve calls for “special labor extension” by financial watchdogs or other public entities tasked with assisting small and mid-sized enterprises and small business owners.Earlier, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service issued a joint statement with financial labor-related bodies and groups declaring the need for such an exemption to deal with a sharp rise in applications for state financial assistance due to COVID-19.The ministry said it already received a total of 622 work-hour extension applications between late January and last Friday and approved 586 of them.