WHO Chief Calls for Moon's Role in Global Fight against COVID-19

Write: 2020-04-07 08:21:48Update: 2020-04-07 10:42:45

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and the head of the World Health Organization(WHO) spoke on the phone on Monday to discuss cooperation in the global war against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in the phone talks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus assessed that South Korea's "comprehensive strategy," involving aggressive testing, diagnosis and tracing, is working effectively.

The spokesperson said the WHO chief requested that Moon endeavor to encourage global leaders to learn from South Korea's method so that other countries will actively share Seoul's experiences. 

In particular, he invited President Moon to deliver a keynote speech as a representative for Asia at the World Health Assembly to be held via videoconferencing in May, saying it would serve as a good opportunity to share South Korea's experience in connection with COVID-19.

In response, President Moon said he will discuss the matter through diplomatic channels, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. He also reaffirmed a commitment to providing active support and contribution to global efforts to fight the virus.
