S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Grows in February

Write: 2020-04-07 08:43:02Update: 2020-04-07 09:38:14

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus increased from a year earlier in February despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. 

According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the country's current account surplus came to six-point-41 billion U.S. dollars in the month, up two-point-56 billion dollars from a year earlier.  

The goods account surplus rose to six-point-58 billion dollars from five-point-42 billion dollars over the cited period, as exports grew four percent while imports rose one-point-three percent. 

The service account deficit slightly narrowed to one-point-45 billion dollars in February due to an improvement in the travel and transport account amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The country's tourism account deficit decreased to 570 million dollars, down 270 million dollars from a year earlier, due to sharp drops in the number of travelers.
