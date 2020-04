Photo : YONHAP News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to an intensive care unit at a hospital in London for the novel coronavirus on Monday.The 55-year-old prime minister, who confirmed on March 27 that he had tested positive for the virus, was last seen in a Twitter video on Friday.The prime minister's spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that Johnson's condition had worsened and he had been moved to intensive care on the advice of his medical team.The spokesperson said that the prime minister was receiving excellent care, adding he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary.Johnson has reportedly been under the care of doctors at St Thomas Hospital in London since Sunday evening.