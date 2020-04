Photo : YONHAP News

The government is likely to introduce electronic bracelets as part of efforts to enhance monitoring of people placed under mandatory two-week self-quarantine.The government plans to hold a closed meeting chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday to discuss a plan to order people in self-isolation to wear such devices as electronic bracelets.A government official told Yonhap News on Monday that the government is leaning toward adopting the plan to strengthen monitoring of people in self-quarantine.It will reportedly enforce the move after securing the consent of people who are required to self-quarantine.The discussion of the new measure comes amid continued violations of the government's self-quarantine rules and related infections.