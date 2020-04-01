S. Korea's Defense Chief Asks US to Settle Wage Issue First for Korean Employees

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid stalled negotiations on defense cost sharing between South Korea and the U.S., Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo reportedly asked the United States to accept a proposal to first settle the wage issue for South Korean workers at U.S. bases.A ministry official said that Jeong made the request during his phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday.Minister Jeong reportedly asked the U.S. government to accept the proposal that Washington make payments to South Korean employees of the U.S. Forces Korea before concluding an agreement on how to renew the Special Measures Agreement(SMA).The minister reportedly stressed the need to resolve the wage issue first, saying that the delayed agreement on the SMA should not affect the South Korea-U.S. alliance and their combined defense posture.Around half of about 86-hundred South Koreans working for the USFK were furloughed indefinitely starting last Wednesday amid a deadlock in defense cost-sharing negotiations.