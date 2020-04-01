COVID-19 Infections Surpass 360,000 in US, More Than 10,000 Succumb to Virus

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of novel coronavirus infections has surpassed 360-thousand in the United States, with more than 10-thousand people succumbing to the virus.According to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center as of 8:39 p.m. Monday, U.S. eastern time, 367-thousand-507 people tested positive for the virus, of which 10-thousand-908 have lost their lives.The death toll hit the 10-thousand-mark 37 days after the U.S. reported its first COVID-19-related death on February 29, and it increased by ten-fold just 12 days after exceeding one-thousand on March 25.Recent data, meanwhile, suggests that the infection curve may have begun to flatten, as new daily infections, which stayed above 30-thousand between April 1 and 3, fell to 28-thousand-200 on April 4.The virus-stricken state of New York has also been seeing a slight decline amid extended shutdowns of businesses and schools until April 29.