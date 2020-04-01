Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

COVID-19 Infections Surpass 360,000 in US, More Than 10,000 Succumb to Virus

Write: 2020-04-07 11:57:01Update: 2020-04-07 13:53:37

COVID-19 Infections Surpass 360,000 in US, More Than 10,000 Succumb to Virus

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of novel coronavirus infections has surpassed 360-thousand in the United States, with more than 10-thousand people succumbing to the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center as of 8:39 p.m. Monday, U.S. eastern time, 367-thousand-507 people tested positive for the virus, of which 10-thousand-908 have lost their lives.

The death toll hit the 10-thousand-mark 37 days after the U.S. reported its first COVID-19-related death on February 29, and it increased by ten-fold just 12 days after exceeding one-thousand on March 25.

Recent data, meanwhile, suggests that the infection curve may have begun to flatten, as new daily infections, which stayed above 30-thousand between April 1 and 3, fell to 28-thousand-200 on April 4.

The virus-stricken state of New York has also been seeing a slight decline amid extended shutdowns of businesses and schools until April 29.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >