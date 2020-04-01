China Reports 32 New COVID-19 Infections, No Additional Death

China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, has reported no additional deaths from the virus for the first time since it began tallying virus-related data.
The National Health Commission said on Tuesday that there were 32 new infections since the previous day, with no reported deaths.
Accumulated infections totaled 81-thousand-740 and the death toll stood at three-thousand-331.
Fatalities from the virus have been steadily declining, with authorities reporting four on April 3, three on April 4 and one on April 5.
Meanwhile, all 32 new cases involved overseas travelers, raising the total cases of foreign entry of the virus to 983.
Outside mainland China, there have been one-thousand-331 cases, with 914 in Hong Kong, 44 in Macao and 373 in Taiwan. Four in Hong Kong and five in Taiwan have succumbed to the virus.