China Reports 32 New COVID-19 Infections, No Additional Death

China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, has reported no additional deaths from the virus for the first time since it began tallying virus-related data.The National Health Commission said on Tuesday that there were 32 new infections since the previous day, with no reported deaths.Accumulated infections totaled 81-thousand-740 and the death toll stood at three-thousand-331.Fatalities from the virus have been steadily declining, with authorities reporting four on April 3, three on April 4 and one on April 5.Meanwhile, all 32 new cases involved overseas travelers, raising the total cases of foreign entry of the virus to 983.Outside mainland China, there have been one-thousand-331 cases, with 914 in Hong Kong, 44 in Macao and 373 in Taiwan. Four in Hong Kong and five in Taiwan have succumbed to the virus.