Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is opening its policy proposal website to foreigners living in the country.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the Cabinet revised related regulations on Tuesday to allow non-Korean citizens to post their suggestions on the "e-People" online government portal within the month.Under the revision, foreign citizens can file petitions with local administrative agencies to call for improving government policies via the e-People service website at epeople.go.kr in 14 languages.Only South Korean nationals have so far been allowed to post policy ideas or file petitions.A committee, comprised mainly of members of the public, will review all policy suggestions.