NEC Discusses Ways for Voters in Self-Quarantine to Cast Ballots

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) is discussing special measures for eligible voters who won’t be able to exercise their right to vote in next week’s general elections due to mandatory self-quarantine.The NEC and related government agencies are said to be reviewing the possibility of installing separate voting booths for people in self-quarantine or lifting their quarantine for a certain period of time so they can vote at temporary polling booths.The government is expected to announce related measures soon as the general elections are only eight days away.Meanwhile, the NEC will operate special early voting booths on Friday and Saturday. They will be installed at eight treatment centers in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province to allow COVID-19 patients and medical staff to cast their votes for the general elections.