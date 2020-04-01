Menu Content

Study: 2 Out of 10 S. Koreans Experiencing Severe Anxiety, Depression amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Write: 2020-04-07 14:24:05Update: 2020-04-07 14:34:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Two out of every ten South Koreans were found to be experiencing severe anxiety and depression amid the protracted novel coronavirus pandemic.

An online Hankook Research survey of one-thousand-14 people between March 17 and 30 showed that the respondents' average anxiety level was five-point-53, within the normal range.

Anxiety was above ten, or mid-range, for 12-point-two percent, while it was over 15, considered serious, for six-point-eight percent.

Combined together, 19 percent of respondents were experiencing anxiety considered severe enough to require medical attention.

The average level of depression was in the normal range of five-point-one, but 15-point-three percent scored above ten, and two-point-two percent above 20.

The Korean Society for Traumatic Stress Studies commissioned the survey and said anxiety and depression levels were the highest among residents of the virus-stricken city of Daegu, women and those in their 30s and 60s.
