Gov't Considering Electronic Wristbands to Prevent People from Breaking Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is reviewing the use of wristbands or electronic bracelets to prevent people from breaking self-isolation rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official in charge of containment efforts, said on Tuesday that while a greater majority are abiding by isolation measures, some are ignoring them. As such, the government has no choice but to consider means to prevent this.Yoon cited options such as wristbands, random telephone checks and making home visits without notice.Seventy-five people are currently face charges of violating quarantine or infectious disease prevention laws after disobeying self-isolation guidelines. The police have transferred six of them to the prosecution, advising indictment.A smartphone app has been used to monitor those in isolation, but loopholes were quickly found. Some people left their phones at home or turned off the location-tracking function, which has prompted calls for an alternative measure.According to the authorities, over 46-thousand individuals are currently under self-quarantine as of late Monday.