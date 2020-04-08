Moon Holds Phone Talks with Leaders of Australia, Poland on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in spoke on the phone with the leaders of Australia and Poland on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that in the phone talks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison requested South Korea's support for his country's plan to import test kits and other medical devices.Moon replied that his government would "actively consider" every possible request made through diplomatic channels.Moon also mentioned the need for the two countries to continue "essential cooperation and exchanges" despite the pandemic. Morrison agreed on the need and offered to hold a virtual bilateral summit with Moon within this year.In the phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda, President Moon thanked Poland for allowing the entry of South Korean business people and requested Duda's continued interest and support so that Korean company officials can enter Poland.Describing South Korea as the world's best performer in dealing with the virus with active testing, the Polish leader said that his country hopes to import South Korea's test kits and other quarantine-related products.President Moon replied that the government would actively consider the request if Poland makes its requests through diplomatic channels.