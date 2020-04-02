DP Estimates to Win More than 130 Seats in General Elections, UFP 110-130 Seats

Photo : YONHAP News

With the general elections just a week away, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has projected it will win in more than 130 constituencies nationwide, while the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) estimates it will claim victory in between 110 and 130 districts.Top lawmakers from rival camps shared such projections with Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.At the onset of official campaign activities, the DP had set a minimum of 130 seats as its main goal for the general elections, while the UFP set its goal at between 124 and 130 seats.Thus, the latest projection shows that the ruling camp anticipates better election results than initial forecasts while the UFP is facing concerns that it could fail to meet its objective.The DP assessed that it has maintained support in Seoul and surrounding areas while seeing its approval ratings climb in Gangwon Province as well as in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, which are considered opposition strongholds.According to estimates by the parties' municipal and provincial leaderships, out of 121 seats up for grabs in the Seoul metropolitan area, the DP has a strong chance of winning 85 seats and the UFP 26.Meanwhile, the minor Minsaeng Party projected it would secure seats in six electoral districts in the Jeolla Provinces, while the Justice Party forecast it would win at least one seat in Gyeonggi Province by its chair Sim Sang-jeung.