DP, UFP Project Conservative Forces to Claim Victory in Daegu, N. Gyeongsang Province

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition United Future Party(UFP) both projected on Wednesday that conservative candidates have a strong chance of sweeping the 25 seats up for grabs in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.However, both parties assessed that nothing is certain with regard to prospects on the 40 seats available in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.The DP assessed it has little chance of winning seats in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province while the UFP projected it could win all those seats. The UFP, however, was quick to point out that Suseong-B district in Daegu is seeing a heated competition between independent Hong Joon-pyo and UFP candidate Lee In-seon.Fierce competition is also expected in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province as the DP aims to obtain a foothold in the regions as part of efforts to re-create the current administration. The UFP, on its part, is seeking to win in the three regions to seize the upper hand on the political scene and ultimately realize a shift in power.The DP projected it has a chance of winning 12 seats out of the 40 up for grabs in the three regions while the UFP estimated it will claim victory in 29 districts.