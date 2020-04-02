7 Out of 10 Parties Vow to Request Gov't Return 'Comfort Women' Funds to Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Seven out of ten political parties in South Korea expressed their intent to ask the government to return funds Japan provided for the creation of a foundation as part of a 2015 bilateral deal to settle issues regarding Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Earlier this month, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan sent a related policy questionnaire to ten parties, including the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP).The council revealed on Wednesday that seven parties, including the DP and the minor Justice Party, said they would make such a request to the government, while three others, including the UFP and minor opposition People's Party didn't respond.The DP and six others vowed to handle a pending bill to set up a new foundation and actively respond to Japan's distortion of history and defamation of victims.The previous Park Geun-hye administration signed the controversial deal in 2015, in which the two sides agreed to settle the decades-long row. In exchange, Tokyo donated one billion yen for the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation to support the victims.Amid public backlash, the Moon Jae-in administration retracted the agreement and dissolved the foundation.