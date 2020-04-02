PM: Relief Aid Could Be Extended If Payments to High-Income Earners Reclaimed

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said relief money to assist South Koreans struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic could be extended to all households, so long as payments to high-income earners are somehow reclaimed.At a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Chung, however, maintained that the government plans to offer the payments to households with a gross income staying at or below 70 percent of the total, as agreed between the government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP).While it would be easier and controversy-free to provide the aid to everyone, Chung said it would just be too costly.The prime minister added that it is his job to adhere to the principle of selective welfare.But considering the urgency of the aid program, Chung said the government could compromise on universal welfare with a system to reclaim payments given to high-income earners.Chung, meanwhile, was skeptical about President Moon Jae-in issuing an emergency executive order to promptly enforce the aid, saying time would be required to finance the program.