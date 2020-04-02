Poll: 6 in 10 S. Koreans Support Extending COVID-19 Aid to Everyone

Photo : YONHAP News

Six in 10 South Koreans believe the government should provide coronavirus aid to everyone, not only those at the bottom 70 percent of household income.In a survey of 500 adults nationwide on Tuesday, Realmeter found that 58-point-two percent of respondents supported an eligibility extension for coronavirus relief funds against 36-point-six percent who did not.The pollster said while support for the extension outnumbered dissent across most regions, genders, age groups and political support bases, opinion was divided among respondents in Seoul, women and supporters of the minor Justice Party.A majority of respondents in their 20s opposed the extension.The survey, commissioned by Oh My News, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.