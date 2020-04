Photo : YONHAP News

Two-day early voting for next week's general elections will begin on Friday.The National Election Commission said Thursday that polls will open between 6 a.m. and 6.p.m. on Friday and Saturday and eligible voters may cast their ballots at any of some 35-hundred polling stations across the nation.Voters need to present ID such as a resident registration card, passport, or driver's licence.People in self-isolation at mild symptoms treatment centers for COVID-19 may vote at special polling booths installed at eight such centers nationwide.