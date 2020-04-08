Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1.5 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of the novel coronavirus topped one-point-five million on Wednesday, less than a week after surpassing the one million mark.According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. eastern time, one-point-five million people tested positive for the virus, of which at least 87-thousand-700 have lost their lives.The number of worldwide infections surpassed one-point-five million just 100 days after the deadly respiratory disease was officially reported.By nation, the United States has the most cases with over 423-thousand, followed by Spain and Italy with around 140-thousand, respectively.Italy has reported nearly 17-thousand-700 deaths, while the death toll in Spain and the U.S. have both surpassed 14-thousand.