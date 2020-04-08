Menu Content

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1.5 Million

Write: 2020-04-09 08:45:03Update: 2020-04-09 09:30:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of the novel coronavirus topped one-point-five million on Wednesday, less than a week after surpassing the one million mark.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. eastern time, one-point-five million people tested positive for the virus, of which at least 87-thousand-700 have lost their lives.

The number of worldwide infections surpassed one-point-five million just 100 days after the deadly respiratory disease was officially reported. 

By nation, the United States has the most cases with over 423-thousand, followed by Spain and Italy with around 140-thousand, respectively. 

Italy has reported nearly 17-thousand-700 deaths, while the death toll in Spain and the U.S. have both surpassed 14-thousand.
