Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Finland Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Write: 2020-04-09 09:48:25Update: 2020-04-09 10:26:03

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Finland held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss cooperation and responses to the novel coronavirus.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry reported that during the phone call, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said while the situation in South Korea has improved in recent days, the government is not letting down its guard and is actively dealing with new cases.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto reportedly assessed Seoul's effective anti-virus response, while noting that the two countries have closely worked on matters of quarantine. 

The Finnish minister then expressed hope that the two sides will expand cooperation not only between them but also with international organizations to deal with the crisis. 
 
In response, Minister Kang noted the importance of global cooperation to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and proposed the two nations seek ways to support developing countries with the international community.
