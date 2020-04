Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee on Friday decided to keep the nation’s key interest rate at its current point-75 percent.Analysts believe the bank wishes to gauge the effectiveness of its earlier point-five percentage point rate cut, made during an emergency meeting on March 16.The Bank of Korea also began an initiative in April to provide unlimited liquidity through repurchase agreements.Observers inside and outside the markets have called the bank’s moves “Korean-style quantitative easing.”