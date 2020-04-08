Prime Minister Vows Gov't's Best Efforts for Online Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

With schools beginning the new semester with online classes on Thursday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun vowed the government's utmost efforts and support to ensure their smooth operation.During a pan-government meeting in Sejong City, the prime minister said the government is well aware of parents' concerns about remote learning, but it took courage to make the decision for the future of the children.Chung said that despite all preparations, online classes may not live up to the students' expectations in the initial stage, with possible breakups in Internet connections.The prime minister vowed that the government will ensure call centers and support teams quickly address any problems arising from online classes.He also ordered education authorities to pay extra attention to ensure equal and smooth access to online classes for disabled students and children from low-income households or with single parents.