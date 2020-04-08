S. Korea Deports First Foreigner for Violating Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea deported a foreigner for violating the country's self-quarantine regulations, the first such case since Seoul issued a movement restriction order against foreigners coming into the country.The Justice Ministry said on Wednesday that it repatriated an Indonesian man in his 40s earlier in the day, after he submitted false contact information and left his self-quarantine location after his arrival last Saturday.The man listed his place of residence as Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where he lived prior to leaving South Korea, then violated his quarantine duties by going to an acquaintance's house in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.As the man had no symptoms and was planning on staying in the country long-term, he had not been tested for the novel coronavirus.The movement restrictions were enforced on April 1, when Seoul began requiring all overseas travelers to go under a 14-day quarantine to prevent foreign entry of COVID-19.The ministry is also looking to deport a Vietnamese couple who left their self-quarantine location in Seoul's Gangbuk district for Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday morning.