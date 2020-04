Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has extended visas for foreigners nearing expiration to prevent them from visiting immigration offices amid social distancing to contain the novel coronavirus.The Justice Ministry said on Thursday that visas for 60-thousand registered foreigners set to expire by May 31 were extended by an additional three months.Holders of E-9 nonprofessional employment and E-10 crew employment visas will have to apply for extensions online or through their employers.The ministry expects the visa extensions to help reduce the number of foreigners coming to immigration offices, as the daily average application submission exceeds two-thousand-500.The ministry previously extended visas for more than 130-thousand registered foreigners on February 24.