FM Hong Raises Possibility of Hiring Adjustments amid COVID-19 Fallout

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker raised the possibility of employers of temporary or part-time positions and small business owners making hiring adjustments amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.At a meeting with officials on Thursday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said hiring indices have shown signs of slowing down, adding that the number of applicants for job-seeking allowance in March is estimated to have increased significantly from a year earlier.Referring to the government-pledged coronavirus aid package worth 150 trillion won, Hong said maintaining jobs would be a top priority.The government plans to focus on helping companies keep their employees on the job, assisting workers who have been laid off, creating new jobs in both the public and private sectors, and stabilizing the livelihoods of those struggling to make ends meet.Meanwhile, the government extended the scope and eligibility of relief payments to parents taking unpaid leave to look after children amid temporary shutdowns of kindergartens and schools.Parents, who were each paid 50-thousand won a day for five days, will receive the money for ten days and an additional 30-thousand households will become eligible for the payments.