PM Chung Calls For Prompt Enforcement of COVID-19 Aid for SMEs

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for prompt implementation of government measures to assist the country's small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) and small business owners hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.Chung stressed at a meeting with officials on Thursday that timing is of the essence when it comes to policy.The package of measures includes financially assisting affected businesses and promoting business activities within agriculture and new industries.Stating that such steps may not be sufficient to help businesses in need, Chung ordered the Cabinet to come up with ways to revive domestic spending and demand.The prime minister also urged them to lead deregulatory efforts to overcome the crisis. He said deregulation would expand this year under a system where the government will be required to prove a rule’s necessity in order to keep it.